AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $77.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21.

