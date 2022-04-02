4,338 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,338 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.3% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STM opened at $42.76 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

