AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FID opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $19.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

