4,532 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in UGI by 34.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in UGI by 273.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

