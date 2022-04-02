Short Interest in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Rises By 30.9%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 786,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 214.51% and a negative return on equity of 89.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTEM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

