Short Interest in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Grows By 30.8%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,486,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,974,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,435,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 68,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Meridian has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $196.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

