AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

NYSE ABBV opened at $162.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $164.66.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

