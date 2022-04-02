Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

ACN opened at $340.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,188,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

