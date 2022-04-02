Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of URG opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

About Ur-Energy (Get Rating)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.