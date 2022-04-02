AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,818 MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.23 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

MGE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.