Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 443 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

HTHT opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

