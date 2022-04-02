Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,185,000 after buying an additional 78,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of PAG opened at $94.25 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.67. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

