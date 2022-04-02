Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,636,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,419 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 175.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 104,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of TBF stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.