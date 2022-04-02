Parallel Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

NYSE PAG opened at $94.25 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About Penske Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.