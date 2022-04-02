Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of CWB opened at $77.22 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.