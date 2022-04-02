Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 221 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 154.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $3,852,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $83.41 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

