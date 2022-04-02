Parallel Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCU. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

