Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

REMYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.15.

Shares of REMYY opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

