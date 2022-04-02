Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,948 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 973.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 28.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Himax Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.