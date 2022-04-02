Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 373.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 544,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 429,785 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.2% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DB opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.00 ($16.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.41) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.12.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

