Contrasting SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SL Green Realty and DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $843.99 million 6.23 $457.06 million $6.55 12.40 DiamondRock Hospitality $567.13 million 3.82 -$194.58 million ($0.97) -10.52

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SL Green Realty and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 0 8 2 0 2.20 DiamondRock Hospitality 0 3 3 0 2.50

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus price target of $83.46, indicating a potential upside of 2.79%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus price target of $9.90, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 53.29% 8.92% 3.99% DiamondRock Hospitality -34.31% -12.73% -6.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments. The Real Estate segment consists of security, maintenance, utility costs, real estate taxes, and at certain properties ground rent expense. The Debt & Preferred Equity Investments segment includes cash flow from operations, cash on hand, and other forms of secured or unsecured financing. The company was founded by Stephen L. Green in June 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

