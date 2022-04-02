CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) and Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Financial Survey

CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) and Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CHS and Seaboard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS 2.31% 13.93% 5.04% Seaboard 6.18% 13.47% 7.99%

This is a summary of recent ratings for CHS and Seaboard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHS 0 0 0 0 N/A Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

CHS has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seaboard has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHS and Seaboard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS $38.45 billion N/A $553.95 million N/A N/A Seaboard $9.23 billion 0.54 $570.00 million $490.36 8.70

Seaboard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CHS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Seaboard shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of CHS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of Seaboard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seaboard beats CHS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHS (Get Rating)

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it markets grains and oilseeds; and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged oils, margarine, mayonnaise, flavored dressings, sauces, and other food products; and offers cooperatives with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs and loans to individual producers, as well as consulting and commodity risk management services. CHS Inc. was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

About Seaboard (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel. The CT&M segment sources, transports, and markets wheat, corn, soybeans, soybean meal, and other commodities; and produces wheat flour, maize meal, manufactured feed, and oilseed crush commodities. The Marine segment provides cargo shipping services in the United States, as well as in 26 countries in the Caribbean, and Central and South America; dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment; and operates a terminal and an off-port warehouse for cargo consolidation and temporary storage. As of December 31, 2021, this segment operated through a fleet of 20 chartered and 4 owned vessels. The Sugar and Alcohol segment produces and sells sugar and alcohol; and generates and sells energy through its 51-megawatt cogeneration power plant that is fueled by sugarcane by-products, natural gas, and other biomass. The Power segment operates as an independent power producer that generates electricity for the power grid in the Dominican Republic. The Turkey segment produces and processes organic turkey products to retail stores, foodservice outlets, and industrial entities, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. The company also processes and sells jalapeÃ±o peppers. Seaboard Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.

