FY2023 EPS Estimates for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Boosted by William Blair

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $7.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.78.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAIC. Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 24.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.