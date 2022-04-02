eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

EMAN opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $82.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

About eMagin (Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

