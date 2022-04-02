WSFS Financial Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WSFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 672,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $23,340,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 296,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 237,309 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

