Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $140,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

