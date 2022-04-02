StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.78.
About Globalstar (Get Rating)
