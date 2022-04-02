STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Shares Gap Up to $42.16

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.16, but opened at $43.72. STAG Industrial shares last traded at $42.38, with a volume of 2,440 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,414,000 after buying an additional 1,801,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $76,280,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 67.2% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,998,000 after buying an additional 901,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after buying an additional 877,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

