Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.22

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.22 and last traded at $111.78, with a volume of 5061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

