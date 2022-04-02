FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Community Co. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Community in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FCCO stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $159.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

