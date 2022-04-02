Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $8.71. Redwire shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 3,112 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12.

Get Redwire alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Redwire during the third quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwire during the third quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.