BH Macro Limited GBP (LON:BHMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,030.00

BH Macro Limited GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,030 ($52.79) and last traded at GBX 3,990 ($52.27), with a volume of 30052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,970 ($52.00).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,824.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,737.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19.
BH Macro Limited GBP Company Profile (LON:BHMG)
