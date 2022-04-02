BH Macro Limited GBP (LON:BHMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,030.00

BH Macro Limited GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,030 ($52.79) and last traded at GBX 3,990 ($52.27), with a volume of 30052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,970 ($52.00).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,824.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,737.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19.

BH Macro Limited GBP Company Profile (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

