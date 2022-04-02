Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,350.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($17.68) and last traded at GBX 1,345 ($17.62), with a volume of 32072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,325 ($17.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,205.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,188.49.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

