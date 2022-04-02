Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 364.0 days.

Shares of AZIHF opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. Azimut has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life and third party insurances, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning, and fund and asset management services; order receipt and transmission activities; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, private equity and debt funds, and various other investment plans, as well as placement and financial advisory services.

