Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 364.0 days.
Shares of AZIHF opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. Azimut has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $36.10.
Azimut Company Profile (Get Rating)
