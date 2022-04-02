FY2022 Earnings Forecast for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Issued By DA Davidson

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for 1st Source in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $46.39 on Thursday. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 3,058.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

