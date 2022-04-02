Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APELY opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.20. Alps Alpine has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $27.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA lowered Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

