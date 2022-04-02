adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,338,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 1,702,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.7 days.
Shares of ADDDF stock opened at $227.29 on Friday. adidas has a 52-week low of $187.06 and a 52-week high of $405.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.90 and its 200 day moving average is $286.52.
adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDDF)
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.