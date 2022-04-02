MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MDTKF stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. MediaTek has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

MediaTek Company Profile

MediaTek Inc researches, develops, produces, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. It provides multimedia, computer peripherals oriented, consumer-oriented, and other application ICs. The company offers products for smartphones, such as MediaTek Helio chipsets; octa-core and quad-core system-on-chips (SoC); 32-bit chipsets; and SOCs for Google Mobile Service Express.

