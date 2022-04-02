Morgan Stanley Downgrades NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 185,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 208.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 24.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 42.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

