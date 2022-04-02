Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $79.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,993 shares of company stock worth $158,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

