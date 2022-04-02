Wedbush Lowers Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

BDTX opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.56. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.30. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 588,232 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

