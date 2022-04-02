Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 110.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 13,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $1,154,663.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 58.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 246.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 29.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

