Contrasting Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) & Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 94.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $79.73 million 10.16 -$47.48 million N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $213.17 million 19.30 $126.58 million $1.48 32.51

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orion Office REIT and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 2 5 0 2.50

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus price target of $64.43, suggesting a potential upside of 33.89%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 59.38% 10.24% 3.76%

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Orion Office REIT on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

