$2.84 Million in Sales Expected for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $340,000.00 to $5.33 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full-year sales of $14.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 million to $30.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $77.21 million, with estimates ranging from $5.29 million to $231.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Daré Bioscience.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

DARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

