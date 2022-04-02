Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 36.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

