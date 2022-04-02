Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icosavax in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

ICVX opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NanoDimension Inc. bought a new stake in Icosavax in the 4th quarter worth $62,920,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Icosavax by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Icosavax by 13,479.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Icosavax in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Icosavax by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Icosavax news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 175,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $794,190.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

