Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Immunocore stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 495.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Immunocore by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 355,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Immunocore by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 159,262 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

