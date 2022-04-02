Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

