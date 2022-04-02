Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,764.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 352,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 3,192.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 456,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,914,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after buying an additional 3,614,447 shares during the last quarter.
About Mereo BioPharma Group (Get Rating)
Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).
