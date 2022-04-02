Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of MREO opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,764.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 352,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 3,192.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 456,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,914,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after buying an additional 3,614,447 shares during the last quarter.

About Mereo BioPharma Group (Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

