PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of PBFX opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $881.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 675.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 233,781 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.